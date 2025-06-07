A young man is critically ill in hospital after a crash in Halifax last night.

The accident happened shortly before 8.07pm at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road and involved a grey BMW 330 and a black Citroen C1.

The BMW had been travelling on Hopwood Lane in the direction of Queens Road and the Citroen was in Gibraltar Road emerging from the junction with Hopwood Lane.

The BMW left the road after the crash and hit the front of a shop.

The driver of the Citroen - an 18-year-old man - was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital, say police.

Three passengers from the Citroen were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Two women from the BMW – both aged 25 - were treated in hospital and have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

They remain in custody and police say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is being asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting reference 13250319001, or contact officers online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.