A teenage boy who was critically injured in a Halifax car accident has died.

Rameez Javed, who was 18 and from Halifax, was in one of the cars involved in the crash which happened at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road on Friday night – the first day of Eid.

Rameez was rushed to hospital and was described by police yesterday as being in a critical condition but he has since died.

Two 25-year-old women from the other car involved in the crash – a BMW - were treated in hospital and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

One of the women has since been released under investigation and the other was released without charge.

Police were alerted to the accident at 8.07pm on Friday and said it involved a grey BMW 330 and a black Citroen C1.

The BMW had been travelling on Hopwood Lane in the direction of Queens Road and the Citroen, which Rameez was driving, was in Gibraltar Road emerging from the junction with Hopwood Lane at the time of the crash.

Three passengers from the Citroen were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that police said were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone who saw the accident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is being asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting reference 13250319001.

Police can also be contacted by using the live chat online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat