Halifax assault: Police release CCTV image of woman they wish to speak to in connection with assault in a bar on Southgate

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:14 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Halifax.

Officers are investigating an assault inside a bar on Southgate on March 10 at around 10.50pm.

A man suffered injuries to his head.

Anyone who recognises the person in this picture is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250262622

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

