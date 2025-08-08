Halifax assault: Police release CCTV image of woman they wish to speak to in connection with assault in a bar on Southgate
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Halifax.
Officers are investigating an assault inside a bar on Southgate on March 10 at around 10.50pm.
A man suffered injuries to his head.
Anyone who recognises the person in this picture is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250262622
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111