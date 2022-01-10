Halifax attack suspect arrested as police make appeal for victim to come forward

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for information after an alleged assault in Halifax town centre.

By Ian Hirst
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:01 pm

It was reported that an attack took place on Silver Street between 4am and 4.30am yesterday, Sunday January 9.

An alteration is said to have taken place between two men outside Yates bar before the suspect ran off down Commercial Street towards the Theatre Royal.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after and has since been released under investigation.

Silver Street in Halifax town centre

Officers are appealing for the victim of the alleged assault to come forward as they may have information which may assist with ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone who can assist in identifying the potential victim is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13220012627 or via the 101 option on the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

