CCTV of Halifax train station attack suspects after they punch and headbutt victim

At around 7pm on Sunday December 12 a man waiting outside the toilets at the station was approached by three other men.

The attackers punched and headbutted him, causing cuts and bruises to his face and a broken nose.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

British Transport Police want to identify these men

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 223 of 13/12/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.