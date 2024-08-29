Halifax crime: Halifax town centre cocktail bar forced to close after thieves break in

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:03 BST
A bar in Halifax town centre has had to temporarily close after burglary.

Mum’s House, at Wards End in Halifax, said the break-in happened earlier this week.

It posted on social media that it will have to remain closed today (Thursday) but plans to reopen at 4pm tomorrow (Friday).

The team there also thanked everyone for their support.

Mum's House in Halifax will reopen tomorrow

Customers have been sharing their sadness at the news, with one posting: “So sorry to hear this, hope everyone is OK and there's not too much damage.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.