Four more men have appeared in court after violence erupted on a Halifax street.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the brawl on Mile Cross Road on Wednesday which saw two men rushed to hospital.

They have charged four more men who appeared before magistrates on Saturday.

Sohrab Zeb, 19 of Westbury Place in Halifax; Fida Hussain, 55 of Thomas Street in Halifax; and Zeb Ahmad, 41 of Westbury Place in Halifax, have all been charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Nohaze Afzal, 41 of Gibbet Street in Halifax, has been charged with violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon in a public place.

All four men were remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.

As reported by the Courier, two other men appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, both charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are Sohaib Tahir, 36 of Westbury Place in Halifax, and Uzair Mahmood, 24 of Rhondda Place in Halifax.

Mahmood was bailed and Tahir was remanded into custody.

Both are due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Friday, March 7.

Detective Inspector Rob Stevens, of Calderdale CID, said: “The investigation into this disorder continues to progress and we also continue to urge anyone out there who still may be able to assist with the investigation to please come forward.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police, you can report information in total anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or visiting https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat