Halifax fight: Two in court after violence erupts on Halifax street
Detectives are continuing to investigate the brawl on Mile Cross Road, between Spring Hall Lane and Gibraltar Road, on Wednesday afternoon. Sohaib Tahir, 36 and of Westbury Place in Halifax, and Uzair Mahmood, 24 and of Rhondda Place in Halifax, have both been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Both are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.
Detectives have also confirmed they have arrested three more men in connection with the fight.
Three other men who were previously arrested have now been released pending further enquiries.
One previously arrested man remains in custody.
As reported by the Courier, two men were seriously injured in the fracas and were rushed to hospital.
Detective Inspector Rob Stevens, from Calderdale CID, said: “I’d like to thank the public for coming forward with information in relation to this enquiry and would urge anyone out there who still may be able to assist with the investigation to please come forward.”
Anyone who can help with the police’s inquiries should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240538644.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.