Two men are still in hospital after being seriously hurt in a violent Halifax street fight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier, police have stepped up patrols after a brawl erupted on Mile Cross Road, between Spring Hall Lane and Gibraltar Road, shortly before 3.41pm yesterday.

Thugs were brandishing weapons understood to include baseball bats, machetes, iron bars and cricket bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men were seriously injured and they are still in hospital. Police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Six people have been arrested

Six men have now been arrested by detectives investigating what happened as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Rob Stevens, of Calderdale CID, said: “We currently have officers conducting enquiries in order to establish exactly what happened yesterday and I would urge anyone who may have information about the disorder to come forward and provide us with that information.

“Likewise, anyone who may have seen any vehicles connected to the incident, please let us know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clearly this kind of disturbance is bound to cause concern for the community and I would like to reassure people that we also have neighbourhood officers in the area, with patrols stepped up to provide reassurance.

“If you have any concerns, please approach our officers.”

Anyone who can help should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240538644.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The fracas is the second in Halifax in three days, coming after armed police were called to a fight on Gleanings Avenue in Highroad Well just after 4pm on Monday.

There, several reports had been received of people brawling with weapons.

Armed officers attended and found a number of people with what police have described as minor injuries.