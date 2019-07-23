Halifax house door blow torched in attempted break-in by burglars

A suspected blow torch or similar tool was used as burglars attempted to break into a house in Halifax.

Between July 21 at 11.30pm and 8.20am July 22 the suspects attempetd to gain entry into a house on Gleanings Avenue.

Stock image of a blow torch used to break into a house

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the suspected used a blow torch or similar to burn the lock and handle on the house door. It is believed entry was not gained.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or CCTV images which would assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visit the main West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page, quoting crime reference 13190372134.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

