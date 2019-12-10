Halifax Labour candidate says politically motivated crimes are 'unfortunately part of elections'

A Labour candidate has blasted the actions of vandals who destroy political signs and billboards but admitted it is 'unfortunately part of elections'.

Holly Lynch, who is bidding to become re-elected as the MP of Halifax, responded to questions about 'anti-democratic criminals' who destroyed rival election party billboards in November.

Sarah Wood, Halifax PPC for the Brexit Party after her party's billboards were torn down

Speaking at an event at Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club on Thursday, Ms Lynch stated the Labour Party is also victim to "mindless vandalism" after hearing about two Brexit Party election boards being torn down at the King Cross traffic lights, Halifax, on November 29.

She said: "Since I've been in politics, we've had billboards and signs torn down in cases of mindless vandalism.

"Unfortunately, it's part of the election process, but that's not an excuse - it shouldn't be happening.

"As parties, there's only so much we can do to monitor these things and stop it from happening."

Sarah Wood, Brexit Party candidate for Halifax, said "democracy will not be compromised" after the incident, which happened at the traffic lights, around 7.30pm.

Ms Wood said: "We had installed two Brexit Party election boards on private land only three hours previously that day.

"They ripped off the boards and left them there.

"The act of arriving under the cover of darkness in a car suggests a premeditated and likely politically motivated crime."

Labour Party representative, Mike Barnes said: "I have been managing Labour signs and garden stakes since the last General Election (2017).

"This year we had four signs removed in front of the Village in Sowerby Bridge.

"Two being damaged beyond use, and I went down and replaced these. I was the person who put them up in the first instance.

"We had a sign stolen in north Halifax from a garden this year, and from other gardens in other years.

"I'm aware other parties can more than likely report similar incidents.

"It's become a fact of life during election time. I accept it as part and parcel of campaigning."

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a crime of criminal damage on November 29 was recorded and anyone who witnessed what took place should contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime number: 13190614437.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on: 0800 555 111.