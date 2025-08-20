Halifax man appears in court charged with murder of Paris Kendall

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 16:25 BST
A Halifax man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Paris Kendall.

Lee Taylor, 40, of Wellington Place in Halifax, appeared at Bradford Crown Court yesterday before the Honorary Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose.

At the hearing, a provisional trial date was set for February 2 next year.

Paris, 36, from Halifax, was pronounced dead after she was found with serious head injuries in Keighley Road, Illingworth, on August 13.

As reported by the Courier, scores of messages and floral tributes have been left near to where she was found.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing its enquiries into Paris’s death.

