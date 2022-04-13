Halifax man jailed for perverting the course of justice in relation to speeding offences including travelling 99mph on the M62

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court yesterday after previously admitting three offences of perverting the course of justice in relation to speeding offences committed between April 2020 and September 2020.

The offences included driving at a speed of 99mph on the M62 and driving at 68mph on a road with a 30mph speed limit.

He was sentenced to six months in prison.

A Haifax man has been jailed at Bradford Crown Court

The driver provided false and misleading information to the police in response to Notices of Intended Prosecution forms by nominating people who could not be traced as driving at the time of the speeding offences.

After extensive enquiries, West Yorkshire Police managed to trace one of the nominated people who was living in Ireland. He confirmed he had no knowledge of these offences and that his personal details had been used fraudulently.

Rachel Wainwright, of the Prosecutions and Casualty Prevention Unit, said: “This driver drove at dangerous speeds that far exceeded the roads’ limits, putting himself and other road users at serious risk of harm. Rather than take responsibility for his actions, he chose to try and evade justice and provided details of someone completely unconnected to these offences.

“I hope that this prosecution demonstrates that we will take action to ensure that reckless drivers are removed from our roads and that the penalties for trying to evade justice are much tougher than just admitting the offence in the first place.”