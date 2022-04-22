Halifax man jailed over malicious messages to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner

Stuart Kelly of East Park Road, Halifax, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrate’s Court, following an investigation carried out by Greater Manchester Police in connection with malicious communications sent to the MP.

On Monday October 18 2021, Kelly left three voicemails on the MP’s answerphone calling her ‘a f****** murderer’ and saying that he wished she would be shot dead.

The 53-year-old form Halifax pleaded guilty to sending offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages to Ms Rayner at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring jailed Kelly, who has been to court 27 times for 50 offences, for eight weeks and handed him a two-year restraining order against the MP.