Halifax police investigate into report of woman being followed by man acting in a ‘concerning manner’ near Calderdale Royal Hospital

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Sep 2025, 21:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 21:19 BST
Police in Calderdale investigating a concerning incident near Calderdale Royal Hospital are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area.

A woman has reported being followed by a man who was acting in a concerning manner.

The man initially approached the woman at the junction of Dryclough Lane and Skircoat Green Road, with him coming from the Godfrey Road side.

Police in Calderdale investigating a concerning incident near Calderdale Royal Hospital are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area.

He is then reported to have followed her along Skircoat Moor Road towards Birdcage Lane until she has got in a vehicle and driven away.

The incident occurred between 10.36pm and 10.50pm on Friday night (September 19).

The man is described as white, aged in his mid 30s to early 40s, of medium to stocky build, with short, light-coloured, possibly ginger hair.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recalls seeing a man matching this description in the vicinity of this incident.

They are also asking motorists who were in the area who have dashcam to check whether they have any footage of this man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Safeguarding via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250540065.

