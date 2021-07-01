Halifax police officers catch speedster after concerns from distressed residents

Police officers were conduction speed checks on Jumples Crag after concerns were raised by residents.

A vehicle was recorded travelling at 40mph in the 20 mph limit zone.

The driver was stopped and issued with a traffic ticket.

Residents have raised concerns over speeding motorists

However a warrant for the arrest of the driver had also been issued for drugs offences.

He was arrested and remained in custody until his court appearance.

A spokesperson for Halifax Neighbourhood Policing teams said: "Calderdale neighbourhood policing focuses on the local priorities which are causing members of the community distress.

"A priority raised by the community for Halifax North and East is anti social behaviour and speeding vehicles."