Halifax police operation deployed after car crash and disorder incidents

A dedicated police operation has been deployed to an area in Halifax after incidents of car crime and disorder.

Acting Inspector Ben Doughty, of Calderdale District Police said that due to incidents of disorder in the Queens Road Area, operation Hawmill conducted patrols on February 28 to target criminal use of vehicles.

During the patrols two vehciles were seized, one ticket was issued for no insurance and two people were caught not wearing seat belts.

A/Insp Doughty confirmed that known criminals were disrupted of their activity.

Operation Hawmill focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

