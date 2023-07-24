News you can trust since 1853
Halifax police seize car from driver who thought a three-year provisional licence meant he could legally drive

Police in Halifax seized this car from a driver who thought because he had owned a provisional licence for three years, he could legally drive.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

Despite the driver only having a provisional licence, the car was not displaying any L plated and he was not accompanied by a suitable supervisor.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The driver thought that after having a provisional licence for three years, you could automatically drive on your own as a full licence holder.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the car
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

