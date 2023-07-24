Halifax police seize car from driver who thought a three-year provisional licence meant he could legally drive
Despite the driver only having a provisional licence, the car was not displaying any L plated and he was not accompanied by a suitable supervisor.
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The driver thought that after having a provisional licence for three years, you could automatically drive on your own as a full licence holder.”
