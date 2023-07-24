Halifax police seize car from driver who thought a three-year provisional licence meant he could legally drive

Despite the driver only having a provisional licence, the car was not displaying any L plated and he was not accompanied by a suitable supervisor.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The driver thought that after having a provisional licence for three years, you could automatically drive on your own as a full licence holder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the car