Halifax prison officer and associates sentenced for supplying drugs and illicit items into Doncaster jail

Prison officer Rio Moran, James Millington and Callum Reilly were part of a conspiracy to supply drugs and illicit items into a number of prisons, including HMP Doncaster, and launder the ill-gotten cash.

South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit arrested Moran as she arrived for work in November 2020. A substantial amount of drugs and phones were found following a search at her home address.

While officers were searching her home, Callum Reilly turned up and tried to post further contraband through the front door. This contraband was bound for HMP Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prison officer Rio Moran from Halifax

HMP Doncaster inmate James Millington was later identified as being the recipient of the items, and he was also arrested. His partner, Claire Anderson, was found to have assisted the conspiracy and was subsequently detained at her home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, with drugs and phones at her property suspected to be bound for prison.

Detective Constable Scott Jarvis, from SYP’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “Our prisons are staffed predominantly with hard working officers who go about their business professionally despite the risks to themselves and colleagues on a daily basis.

“For the majority of staff, their number one aim is the safeguarding of inmates and colleagues, and to support the rehabilitation of those inmates. Any officers that fall outside of that and commit crime will be dealt with robustly along with any members of the public assisting that criminality.”

Moran, 30, of Godfrey Place, Halifax, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class B drugs into prison, conspiring to convey list B articles into prison and money laundering at the earlier hearing. She has today been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Millington, 31, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B and C drugs into prison between 2017 and 2020, conspiring to supply class B drugs into prison and conspiring to convey list B articles into prison. He has today been jailed for seven years and nine months.

Reilly, 30, of no fixed abode, but from the Stockport area, pleaded guilty to supplying a class B drug to Claire Anderson, conspiring to convey list B articles into prison and money laundering. Reilly been sentenced to 12 months behind bars.

Anderson, 32, of Hazelwood Road, Stockport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B and C drugs into prison between 2017 and 2020, conspiring to supply Class B drugs into prison and conspiring to convey List B articles into prison at the hearing in September. Anderson’s sentencing was today adjourned, and she will further appear before the court on 25 March for sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent, who led the investigation, added: “This is an example of the hard work and processes developed in conjunction with our prisons to allow us to quickly identify corruption and effectively deal with those responsible.

“South Yorkshire Police are committed to supporting our prison establishments.”