Halifax school girl attacked and hit around the head in snicket assault

Detectives in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after a Halifax school girl was attacked down a snicket.

Officers were called at around 3.30pm to a report a 13-year-old girl had been assaulted by an unknown male on a snicket off Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

She was walking in the direction of Aysgarth Avenue when the male approached her and is reported to have struck her on the head.

The victim managed to run onto Aysgarth Avenue where she approached a member of the public and asked for assistance.

The suspect made off in the opposite direction.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the male involved and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

“We will have extra officers patrolling the area today to provide reassurance to the community and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw a male acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the assault or anyone with information to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190134663. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

