A man has been arrested after a threatening email was sent to several Halifax schools.

The Courier reported earlier today how North Halifax Grammar School had implemented a lockdown this morning after it received a threat targeted at named schools.

The school said it was advised by police to consider the lockdown, which it decided to put in place this morning and has since lifted.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team has now posted a statement saying a threatening email was sent to several schools across Halifax.

"Police are aware of messages being circulated today to suggest there is a threat to schools in the Park Ward area of Halifax,” said the statement.

"These messages are believed to relate to a threatening email which was received by several schools across Halifax overnight.

"Police have assessed the content of this email and do not believe it poses a credible threat.

"Officers are continuing to liaise with the schools concerned, and are working with partners to provide reassurance and advice.

"An investigation into the origin of the email is ongoing and a man has been arrested in connection with a malicious communications matter.

"Reassurance patrols are also being provided to affected schools.”