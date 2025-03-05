A Halifax secondary school was on lockdown this morning after a threat.

North Halifax Grammar says it was advised by police to consider the lockdown after the school received the threat “targeted at named schools”.

The school, on Moor Bottom Road in Holmfield, has said it has now lifted the lockdown but is continuing with heightened vigilance and controlled access for the rest of the day.

A statement from the school’s headteacher Desmond Deehan posted on social media says: “This morning the school received a threat targeted at named schools.

"We were advised by the police, due to this threat to consider a lockdown and made the decision to begin a lockdown procedure.

"This entails keeping students in the school building and restricting access to the site.

"Staff ushered students into the school and a notice was posted on the gates to advise any arrivals.

“As far as possible we maintained the normal running of the school while we awaited an update from the police.

"Students were kept safe by staff at all times and we shared the basic information with parents/carers.

"We are now advised by police that the threat has been reduced and have made the decision to end the lockdown, although we shall continue with a heightened vigilance and controlled access for the rest of the day.”