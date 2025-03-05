Halifax’s MP has pledged to raise a threat to some of the town’s schools today with the Home Secretary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier, a man has been arrested after a threatening email was sent to several Halifax schools overnight.

Police say they have assessed the content of this email and do not believe it poses a credible threat but have been carrying out reassurance patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One school – North Halifax Grammar – implemented a lockdown for part of this morning after being advised by police to consider the measure.

Halifax MP Kate Dearden

Halifax MP Kate Dearden has said she will be taking the issue further.

"Earlier today, I was made aware of several schools in Halifax receiving a threatening email,” she said.

"I continue to be in constant contact with the police and the schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"West Yorkshire Police have visited all the affected schools and have advised that the email does not pose a credible threat.

"However, there is now an investigation into the source of the email and West Yorkshire Police have arrested a man in connection with a matter of malicious communication.

“I want to reassure the community that additional precautionary measures are being taken by the schools and the police have not advised any closures due to the ongoing investigation.

"As your local MP, I remain in regular contact with West Yorkshire Police and Calderdale Council as the incident continues to be monitored and investigated.

"Rest assured, I have written to the headteachers whose schools have been targeted and I will be speaking to the Home Secretary and liaising with the Home Office regarding this incident.”