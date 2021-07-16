Halifax speedster clocked at more than double the legal limit
A driver was reported after they were caught at 23mph over the legal limit.
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team were carrying out patrols on July 13.
Speed checks were carried out as part of the road safety priorities in Halifax North and East.
Officers caught one driver travelling at 43 mph in a 20 mph limit zone
Soon after another vehicle was recorded travelling at over 50 per cent the speed limit.
However the offences continued for this driver.
He was reported for speed, no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and his vehicle was seized.
