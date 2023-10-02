News you can trust since 1853
Halifax stabbing: Man who died after stabbing in Halifax town centre name locally as Joshua Clark

Flowers and tributes have been laid in memory of he man who died after being stabbed in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:38 BST
He has been named locally as Joshua Clark.

A message left at the corner of New Road and Horton Street along with flowers and balloons reads: “You were taken too soon.

"Hope you know that we loved you so very, very much.”

Flowers left by the Victoria Theatre in Halifax in tribute to the man who diedFlowers left by the Victoria Theatre in Halifax in tribute to the man who died
Another reads: “Love you forever.”

Flowers have also been left on the bench outside The Victoria Theatre.

Two other men were also stabbed in the early hours of yesterday morning, one who was said yesterday to be in a critical condition.

Some police cordons are still in place in Halifax town centre this morning.

Several police cordons are still in place in Halifax town centre this morningSeveral police cordons are still in place in Halifax town centre this morning
Several parts of the area around New Road are closed, including New Road itself. Part of Market Street is also closed and there is police tape along a wall at Wards End.

Police have been asking people to avoid the New Road area of Halifax and First has said some of its services into and out of Halifax town centre are still being diverted around the police cordons.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.