The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital after the stabbing in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) but tragically died late yesterday evening.

Waseem Zaffar, a Birimingham City Councillor, paid tribute to Syed: “My first cousin’s beautiful son, my nephew Syed Haider Ali Shah, was brutally stabbed to death in Halifax yesterday.

"May Allah SWT grant him the highest ranks in Jannat. Please remember him in your prayers.”

Flowers and tributes have been laid for the other young man who died after being stabbed, who has been named locally as 21-year-old Joshua Clark.

A message left at the corner of New Road and Horton Street along with flowers and balloons reads: “You were taken too soon.

"Hope you know that we loved you so very, very much.”

Another reads: “Love you forever.”

Several police cordons are in place in Halifax town centre while police investigate

Flowers have also been left on the bench outside The Victoria Theatre.

A third man – aged 18 – who was also stabbed has been treated for an injury described by police as “non-life-threatening”.

Police have said a murder investigation have been launched after the tragic incident which happened at around 3am.

They were called to Commercial Street but there have been police cordons in several parts of the town centre including Market Street and the New Road area.

Three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

“We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions.

“What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it. I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place.

“There is still a significant scene in place this morning, with a smaller scene remaining while we conduct forensic enquiries. I would like to thank residents and businesses for their understanding during this time.”

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of October 1 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.