Halifax stabbing: Police cordon still in place in Halifax town centre and people urged to avoid one area after fatal stabbing
Officers are today (Monday) urging people to avoid the New Road area as road closures are still in place after the tragic incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.
One man died and another was left fighting for his life after the stabbing on Commercial Street.
Police have said today: “Please avoid the New Road area of Halifax as there are still road closures in place.
"Please allow extra time for your journey if you are travelling to Halifax town centre.”
First has said several of its services are being diverted around the police cordon.
Market Street is understood to be shut in both directions.
Several businesses could not open yesterday because of the police cordon.
The identity of the man who died has not yet been confirmed and there has not yet been an update on the condition of another man who was stabbed who was said yesterday morning to be in a critical condition.
A third man, who also suffered a stab wound, received hospital treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.