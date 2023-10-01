Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yvette Cooper said news of the attack, which happened on Commercial Street in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) was “terrible”.

The senior member of the shadow cabinet, who is also MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, said: “The news of another fatal knife attack in Halifax is terrible - close on the heels of the attacks in Leeds, and the killing of a schoolgirl in Croydon.

"My thoughts are with all those affected.

Yvette Cooper described the fatal stabbing as "terrible"

“We cannot simply stand by as our communities continue to be blighted by rising knife crime. It is taking too many young lives.

"Urgent action is needed by Government to prevent and crack down on this dangerous and devastating crime before more lives are lost."

A large section of Halifax town centre has been taped off for most of today while police investigate the fatal stabbing.

They called to Commercial Street at 3.48am to reports that three men had been assaulted.

All three were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

One of the men did not survive and another has been described as in a critical condition.

The third man has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Several businesses were shut today because of the police cordon, which included Wards End, Commercial Street and Horton Street – right down to Halifax train station.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has expressed her sadness. Posting on social media, she said: “Just awful news overnight.

"Thinking of those directly affected and the emergency services on the scene and providing care.