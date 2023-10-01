News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?

Halifax stabbing: Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper calls for 'urgent action' after man dies and two others hurt in Halifax stab attack

The Shadow Home Secretary has called for urgent action on knife crime after a stabbing left one man dead and another fighting for his life in Halifax today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Oct 2023, 17:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 17:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yvette Cooper said news of the attack, which happened on Commercial Street in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) was “terrible”.

The senior member of the shadow cabinet, who is also MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, said: “The news of another fatal knife attack in Halifax is terrible - close on the heels of the attacks in Leeds, and the killing of a schoolgirl in Croydon.

"My thoughts are with all those affected.

Yvette Cooper described the fatal stabbing as "terrible"Yvette Cooper described the fatal stabbing as "terrible"
Yvette Cooper described the fatal stabbing as "terrible"
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We cannot simply stand by as our communities continue to be blighted by rising knife crime. It is taking too many young lives.

"Urgent action is needed by Government to prevent and crack down on this dangerous and devastating crime before more lives are lost."

A large section of Halifax town centre has been taped off for most of today while police investigate the fatal stabbing.

They called to Commercial Street at 3.48am to reports that three men had been assaulted.

All three were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the men did not survive and another has been described as in a critical condition.

The third man has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Several businesses were shut today because of the police cordon, which included Wards End, Commercial Street and Horton Street – right down to Halifax train station.

Read More
Halifax stabbing: Photos and video show large section of Halifax town centre sti...

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has expressed her sadness. Posting on social media, she said: “Just awful news overnight.

"Thinking of those directly affected and the emergency services on the scene and providing care.

"If you have any information to share please do contact the police.”