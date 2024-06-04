Joshua Clark’s mother, Rachel, has described the devastating impact of losing her son.

She said: “Josh has been a constant in my life since I gave birth to him at the age of 17 and I cannot remember what life was like before him.

“Josh was my only child I always thought that not having any other children wouldn’t affect my life as Josh was all I ever needed.

“He made me whole; he gave me a purpose and was everything and more that I could ever wish for in a son.

“Josh gave me the proud title of mum - something I will never hear him say again.

“I will never again receive another Mother's Day card, a thoughtful birthday gift or just a cuddle on the sofa from my loving son.

“Josh was not just my son; he was also my best friend. We would laugh and joke together, with his quick-witted and clever sense of humour. Life was so much fun with Josh in it.

“Now my life just feels so empty and dark. My new normal is trying to navigate my way through life without Josh in it now that his life has been cruelly and needlessly ripped away from him by the actions of a brutal killer.

“The cruel actions of one individual didn’t just take away my beloved son, but also shattered my sense of self. I have lost my identity as a mother.”

“On behalf of all the victims’ families we would like to offer our sincere thanks to the good samaritan bystanders who offered assistance to our boys at the murder scene, and to the paramedics and surgical teams who tried their best to save Josh and Haider’s lives.

“Also to the West Yorkshire Police who conducted a tireless investigation and who with the Crown Prosecution Service put together such a compelling case.