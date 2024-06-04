Halifax stabbings: All the updates from police as they release CCTV footage and family videos after teen sentenced to life for Halifax town centre murders
The deaths of Joshua Clark, 21, and Haider Shah, 19, in October last year left Halifax reeling.
'One incident is too many' says Calderdale officer as he pledges dedication to tackling knife crime in the borough
Chief Superintendent Mick Brown from Calderdale said: “We know residents remain very concerned about knife offending and we remain committed to the significant work we are conducting to reduce it.
“Knife crime rates have been stable in Calderdale over the past 12 months and are now beginning to reduce, with offences involving under 25s down nine per cent from April 2023.
“While it is welcome that knife crime is coming down in Calderdale it very much remains the case that one incident is one too many.
“We fully appreciate that incidents such as these two dreadful murders do cause real concern among residents, and rightly so.
“No-one wants to see knife crime of any kind and especially not any offending which results in the loss of a life.
“I can promise that enforcement operations and patrols by local officers and the force’s Operation Jemlock teams to take offenders and weapons off the streets continue as does the huge investment in knife crime awareness work in communities, and young people within them in particular.
“We do understand some victims may be reluctant to come forward or support investigations for a variety of reasons and would urge those people to speak with us to see what further support we can offer.
“Together with the Violence Reduction Partnership, we remain absolutely dedicated to reducing this type of offending and know that communities absolutely share our desire to continue driving these offences down.”
Senior investigating officer says this was a "tragic case"
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:
“Whilst the sentence given today will not bring Haider and Josh back, we hope it will bring some degree of comfort to know that Douglas has now been brought to justice and had to answer for his actions.
“Two young men had their whole lives ahead of them and this tragic case illustrates only too well the appalling human cost of people carrying and using knives, and we hope it will serve as a very stark reminder to others of the terrible consequences of knife crime.”
“What started as a night out with friends, ended in utter devastation for two families, friends and those across Calderdale. We will continue to educate and support ways to prevent young people from carrying knives."
Video shows Douglas disposing of knife
Police have released this video which includes Douglas disposing of the knife and also before he went into the nightclub
Here is our court coverage from the trial earlier this year
Tribute from Joshua's mum
Joshua Clark’s mother, Rachel, has described the devastating impact of losing her son.
She said: “Josh has been a constant in my life since I gave birth to him at the age of 17 and I cannot remember what life was like before him.
“Josh was my only child I always thought that not having any other children wouldn’t affect my life as Josh was all I ever needed.
“He made me whole; he gave me a purpose and was everything and more that I could ever wish for in a son.
“Josh gave me the proud title of mum - something I will never hear him say again.
“I will never again receive another Mother's Day card, a thoughtful birthday gift or just a cuddle on the sofa from my loving son.
“Josh was not just my son; he was also my best friend. We would laugh and joke together, with his quick-witted and clever sense of humour. Life was so much fun with Josh in it.
“Now my life just feels so empty and dark. My new normal is trying to navigate my way through life without Josh in it now that his life has been cruelly and needlessly ripped away from him by the actions of a brutal killer.
“The cruel actions of one individual didn’t just take away my beloved son, but also shattered my sense of self. I have lost my identity as a mother.”
“On behalf of all the victims’ families we would like to offer our sincere thanks to the good samaritan bystanders who offered assistance to our boys at the murder scene, and to the paramedics and surgical teams who tried their best to save Josh and Haider’s lives.
“Also to the West Yorkshire Police who conducted a tireless investigation and who with the Crown Prosecution Service put together such a compelling case.
“We thank the prosecution team for securing a successful outcome and our especial thanks go to the jury who saw through the web of lies and deceit that was spun in order that this worthless and dangerous criminal might escape justice.”
Tribute from Haider's brother
Shahzerb, Haidar’s older brother said: “Witnessing someone take their last breath with whom you share the same blood with, grew up with and shared happy memories with, affects you more that people understand. “All I want to do is be able to see him, hug him, apologise for every argument we ever had and for every time I’ve done him wrong. But I will never ever get that opportunity because it was taken away from me. “For someone, who doesn’t deserve to be named, to be so cowardly to use a knife, then to try to justify it and then cover it up and believe he is blameless just doesn’t resonate with me.
“I look at the pain in my mother’s eyes. I see the impact Haider’s death has had on her, my sister, my brothers and my niece.”
Tribute from Haider's sister
Haider’s sister Marium went on to say: “I speak for everyone that personally knew Haidar when I say Haider was the most beautiful person inside and out.
“He had a heart of gold and his contagious smile and wholesome personality bought so much joy to all our hearts. “Haider had big dreams and aspirations. He often told me he would always do his best to make sure he lives his life to the fullest, with only happiness surrounding him.
“Haider wasn’t one for arguments, he wasn’t a fighter. He was a chilled, loving, young lad wanting to enjoy and live his best life. “I can’t even begin to put into words what he meant to each one of us as he played so many different roles in all our lives. The day we lost Haider, we each lost a part of ourselves.”
Tributes to Haider
In a statement, Haidar’s family described the impact of losing him: Yasmin, Haider’s mother said: “No words can ever describe the way I am feeling about the loss of my beautiful son. The emptiness, the physical and mental pain, the gathering of family and friends mourning and the funeral. “I am destroyed. I am confused. My head aches, my body aches, and my heart aches.
“No mother should go through what I am facing. I pray no mother buries their child, especially one who was as treasured as Haider. “
Second family video of Haider Shah
Haider’s family have also released this video of the teen described as “the most beautiful person, inside and out”
Family video of Joshua Clark
Joshua Clark’s family have, via the police, released this video of the much-loved young man