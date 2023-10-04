Halifax stabbings: Halifax bar Maggie's will not open this weekend after two young men Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah were stabbed and police closure order
Police have today (Wednesday) issued an emergency closure notice for Maggie’s, on Commercial Street and say they will apply for a court order on Friday which could close the premises for up to three months.
But the bar and nightspot has posted on social media that it is not opening this weekend “to allow its staff time to process” the tragic deaths of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah.
The young men and a third man, aged 18 and who survived the assault, were stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police were called to Commercial Street at 3.48 am to reports three men had been attacked.
Maggie’s has posted: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically passed away after an incident that happened on Commercial Street this weekend.
"Staff were alerted to an incident on Commercial Street and rushed to assist and provide first aid whilst awaiting the arrival of police and paramedics.
"We will not be opening this weekend as we allow the staff involved the time to process the events of last weekend and whilst the town grieves the loss of two young men whose lives were taken far too soon.
"Our hearts go out to the families of these young men and all those in the aftermath of this tragedy.”
Superintendent Gary Panther has signed the emergency closure order which bans anyone from going inside Maggie’s.
As reported by the Courier earlier today, a teenager from Huddersfield has been charged with the murders of the two men.
Rashane Douglas, 19 of Jade Place in Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared before Bradford Magistrates this morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.
Two other 18-year-old men who were also arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbings which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
There were several police cordons in Halifax town centre on Sunday and Monday, and police have also been spotted in Huddersfield searching fields.
Flowers, messages and other tributes continue to be placed on Commercial Street for the two young men.
Anyone with information that might help police should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard and reference number 215 of October 1.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.