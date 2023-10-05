A teenager accused of murdering two men during an early hours stabbing in Halifax has this afternoon (Thursday) made his first appearance before a crown court judge.

Rashane Douglas, 19 and of Jade Place in Huddersfield, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah following a triple stabbing in Commercial Street on Sunday morning.

Douglas took part in the 10-minute hearing at Bradford Crown Court via a video link to HMP Doncaster and spoke only to confirm his name.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore outlined the charges faced by Douglas and the teenager’s barrister Mohammed Ayaz Qazi discussed the progress of the case with Judge Jonathan Rose.

Tributes continue to be left for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah after their tragic deaths on Sunday in Halifax

Douglas, who was wearing a green top as he sat behind a desk in the video link room, was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges of murder, attempt murder and possession of an offensive weapon and the judge fixed a further hearing to take place on November 2.

Judge Rose formally remanded Douglas in custody after being told that no application for bail was being made on his behalf.

He indicated that any CCTV evidence should be served on the defence by October 26 and that Douglas should be brought to the crown court for the next hearing in November when a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place.

Flowers, messages and other tributes continue to be placed on Commercial Street in Halifax for the two young men.

Police were called there at 3.48am on Sunday to reports that three men had been assaulted.

Three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds but tragically Joshua and Haidar could not be saved.

The third victim has been treated for an injury described by police as “not life-threatening”.

Anyone with information that might help police should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard and reference number 215 of October 1.