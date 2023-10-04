Halifax stabbings: Huddersfield teen Rashane Douglas charged with murder of two young men Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah in Halifax town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rashane Douglas, 19 of Jade Place in Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared before Bradford Magistrates this morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.
Two other 18-year-old men who were also arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbings of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah in the early hours of Sunday morning.
There were several police cordons in Halifax town centre on Sunday and Monday, and police have also been spotted in Huddersfield searching fields.
Flowers, messages and other tributes continue to be placed on Commercial Street for the two young men.
Police were called there at 3.48am on Sunday to reports that three men had been assaulted.
Three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds but tragically Joshua and Haidar could not be saved.
The third victim has been treated for an injury described by police as “not life-threatening”.
Anyone with information that might help police should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard and reference number 215 of October 1.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.