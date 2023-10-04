A teenager from Huddersfield has been charged with the murders of two young men in Halifax town centre.

Rashane Douglas, 19 of Jade Place in Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Bradford Magistrates this morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

Flowers outside The Victoria Theatre in Halifax left for the two young men

Two other 18-year-old men who were also arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbings of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There were several police cordons in Halifax town centre on Sunday and Monday, and police have also been spotted in Huddersfield searching fields.

One of the police cordons in Halifax town centre on Sunday morning

Flowers, messages and other tributes continue to be placed on Commercial Street for the two young men.

Police were called there at 3.48am on Sunday to reports that three men had been assaulted.

Three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds but tragically Joshua and Haidar could not be saved.

The third victim has been treated for an injury described by police as “not life-threatening”.

Anyone with information that might help police should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard and reference number 215 of October 1.