News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Halifax stabbing: Families of Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah issue tributes to the young men who died in town centre incident

Tributes have been paid to the two men who died after stabbing in Halifax town centre at the weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joshua Clark, aged 21 and Haidar Shah, aged 19, passed away in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street at about 3.48am on Sunday.

The third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joshua’s family have issued a tribute: “No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh.

Most Popular
Joshua Clark and Haidar ShahJoshua Clark and Haidar Shah
Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah

“A kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.”

“We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Haidar Shah.”

Read More
Read more: Thousands raised for families of two young men Haidar Sha and Joshua ...

The family of Haidar Shah have also issued a tribute: “In loving memory of our beautiful loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew.

“We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.

“Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us.

“Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and we urge for people to please refrain from posting videos on social media.

“Our love and condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua.”

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) have launched a murder investigation into the deaths of Joshua and Haidar and are continuing their enquiries.

Related topics:Halifax