Tributes have been paid to the two men who died after stabbing in Halifax town centre at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joshua Clark, aged 21 and Haidar Shah, aged 19, passed away in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street at about 3.48am on Sunday.

The third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua’s family have issued a tribute: “No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh.

Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah

“A kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.”

“We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Haidar Shah.”

The family of Haidar Shah have also issued a tribute: “In loving memory of our beautiful loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew.

“We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.

“Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us.

“Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and we urge for people to please refrain from posting videos on social media.

“Our love and condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua.”