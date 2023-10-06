News you can trust since 1853
Halifax stabbings: Large police presence in Huddersfield today as police investigate stabbings of Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah in Halifax town centre

Police have been spotted in Huddersfield today as investigations continue into the deaths of two young men in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a large police presence in Ashes Lane near Newsome in connected to the ongoing into inquiries into the stabbings of 21-uear-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, Huddersfield teenager Rashane Douglas appeared in Bradford Crown Court yesterday accused of the young men’s murders.

Rashane Douglas, 19 and of Jade Place in Huddersfield, is accused of murder, attempt murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Tributes left in Halifax town centre for Joshua Clark and Haidar ShahTributes left in Halifax town centre for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah
Tributes left in Halifax town centre for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah

He was remanded custody and a further hearing was fixed to take place on November 2.

Flowers, messages and other tributes continue to be placed on Commercial Street in Halifax for the two young men.

Police were called there at 3.48am on Sunday to reports that three men had been assaulted.

Three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds but tragically Joshua and Haidar could not be saved.

The third victim has been treated for an injury described by police as “not life-threatening”.

Anyone with information that might help police should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard and reference number 215 of October 1.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.