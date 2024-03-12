Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents woke on the morning of October 1 last year to discover a large section of the town centre taped off by police.

Throughout the next 48 hours, they would learn that what had started as a night out for two young men - Haider Shah, 19, and Joshua Clark, 21 – had ended in devastation.

Earlier today, another young man – Rashane Douglas, 19 and of Jade Place in Huddersfield – was found guilty of murdering Haider and Joshua after stabbing them with a knife he had pulled from his pocket on Commercial Street.

Flowers and other tributes left for Haider Shah and Joshua Clark in Halifax town centre after they were killed

Douglas admitted possession of a bladed article before his trial got underway but he claimed he had been acting in self defence when he stabbed the men.

After the jury returned their verdicts following almost eight hours of deliberation, Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Douglas into custody to await his sentence on a date yet to be fixed.

Dozens of flowers, candles and other tributes were placed on the bench outside The Victoria Theatre in tribute to Haider and Joshua in October.

Joshua Clark (left) and Haider Shah

One message read: “Rest in peace my beautiful brothers Josh Clark and Haidar Shah. Two of the best lads I knew. Love you both.”

Another read: “I love you Haider and Josh and I will never forget you.

"Haider, you did everything for me and I will always remember you.

"I love you so much, words can’t describe the amount of pain I am in.

Rashane Douglas will be sentenced at a later date

"You never deserved this.”

In statements released after their deaths, Joshua’s and Haider’s family paid tribute to the beloved young men.

Josh’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh.

“A kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

A large section of Halifax town centre was taped off after the stabbings

“The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.”

“We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve.”

Haidar’s loved ones said: “In loving memory of our beautiful loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew.

“We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.

“Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.

"Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us.”

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has told the Courier: “Nobody should have to worry about not coming home after a night out due to knives and I know many local people were shocked by the tragic events of October last year.

"My thoughts and condolences remain with the families of Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah as well as the emergency service workers who provided urgent care on the night and those who have worked on the investigation.

"I’m pleased to say that there has been a renewed commitment to partnership working across the night time economy to ensure people are able to enjoy a night out safely, with Calderdale Council, pubwatch and the police working robustly together to tackle persistent issues.

