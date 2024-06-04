Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer whose “beautiful son” was stabbed to death alongside his friend in Halifax town centre has spoken of her loss as his teenage murderer was today locked up for life.

Rashane Douglas, 19, was told by a judge that he would have to spend a minimum of 28 years behind bars, less the 246 days he has already served in custody, for the murders of Joshua Clark, 21, and 19-year-old Haider Shah who were both fatally stabbed during an early hours confrontation last October.

Even after serving the minimum term, Douglas would only be released if the Parole Board decided it was safe to do so.

Mr Clark’s mother Rachel read out her victim impact statement during the sentence hearing at Bradford Crown Court and described his killer as “a cruel coward”.

Joshua Clark, 21, and 19-year-old Haider Shah

Douglas, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, was found guilty by a jury in March of murdering the two men and wounding a third victim Brandon Coope, 18, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The defendant had earlier admitted a charge of possessing an article with a blade or point in relation to the knife he used to stab the three men.

But today his barrister Nadeem Mian KC submitted that his client was not “a homicidal monster” who had carried out two premeditated murders and insisted that the teenager had not been the instigator or aggressor that night.

Mr Mian described it as a tragic incident that had lasted just 22 seconds and said there were “no winners”.

Mrs Clark said Joshua, a keen Manchester United supporter, was her only child and she always envisaged growing old with him.

She said he was also her best friend and now she would never get another Mother’s Day card from him, a thoughtful gift or a cuddle on the sofa.

“Since the moment that barbaric murderer stuck his knife into his chest he has shown no remorse for what he has done,” she said.

“I’m the one who will serve a life sentence for the rest of my days. I never got the chance to say goodbye to my beautiful boy and hold his hand and tell him how much I loved him.”

The court also heard victim impact statements from Mr Shah’s mother Yasmin, his sister and his brother.

Mrs Shah, whose statement was read out by the prosecutor, said she constantly questioned if it was real and described herself as being “destroyed”.

“All I have now are his clothes, his possessions and the football trophies he held with great pride,” she said.

The court heard that back in January 2023 Douglas was given a suspended sentence of four months for carrying a knife, but he had subsequently obtained another similar lock knife which he had managed to take with him into Maggie’s nightclub by hiding it in his shoe.

In the club, Mr Shah had been seen with his arm around a young woman and CCTV footage showed Douglas coming over to the booth and removing Mr Shah’s arm.

More than 40 minutes later, as Douglas and his friend Yaseen Iqbal, 18, went outside to wait for an Uber, there was confrontation in the street in which punches were thrown at Douglas before he lashed out with the knife.

Sentencing Douglas, the Honorary Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose stressed that his sentence was not intended to reflect the value of the lives lost and he offered his deepest condolences to both families.

The judge said the case was an illustration of the tragic consequences which can and do follow when young men carry a knife in public.

Judge Rose accepted that Douglas had not intended to kill that night but he said he had intended to cause all the men really serious harm.

He said the lives of Joshua and Haider had been “cruelly and needlessly taken” and stressed that the person responsible had been Douglas.

The judge said Douglas had been confrontational in the club and he had no doubt that he became angry that the woman had chosen Haider over him.

“It was your jealousy and anger which motivated you to take this further,” said the judge.

Iqbal, of Hall Bower, Huddersfield, was found guilty by the jury of assisting an offender after taking Douglas to his home, giving him fresh clothes and helping to dispose of the clothing he had been wearing at the time of the stabbings.

He was sentenced was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders institution.