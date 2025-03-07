A large cordon in Halifax town centre today was in place after a serious sex attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Waterhouse Street at around 5am to a report that a woman had been seriously sexually assaulted.

They say officers have been conducting enquiries there today and the victim is being supported by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All reports of sexual assault are treated with the utmost seriousness and investigated by specially-trained safeguarding detectives,” said a spokesperson.

Police at Waterhouse Street in Halifax

As reported by the Courier, a significant cordon was in place on Waterhouse Street for much of today, with traffic being diverted away from the taped off area.

Nearby John Street and Gill’s Court were also sealed off, as well as the seats at the top of Crown Street.

Bank Nat West has been shut today as it was inside the police cordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about what happened that might help detectives should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.