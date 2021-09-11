Halifax town centre subway shut after man found injured

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police received a report at 10.20pm of an injured man in the subway at Broad Street, Halifax.

He was taken to hospital with "significant facial injuries" which officers say they do not believe are life threatening.

The subway was shut this morning while Calderdale District CID continued their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information that might help can contact the team on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference number 13210461066.