Police are searching for five lambs stolen from Halifax.

Officers are urging anyone who might have seen the Shetland lambs “in a strange location” to get in touch.

Anyone with information that might help with their investigation can contact officers by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website and quoting the crime reference 13240651950.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.