Have you seen this man: Police investigate bid to pinch woman's purse on Calderdale bus

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 09:01 BST
Police investigating an attempted purse dipping in Brighouse have released a photo of a man they are keen to speak to.

A woman was on the 363 bus between Huddersfield and Bradford when she says someone tried to take her purse from her bag while the bus was in the Whinney Hill Park area.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, February 13.

Police say they are keen to identify the man in this photo and are urging anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Anyone who knows who he is should contact police

Anyone who can help should contact officers by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250082232.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

