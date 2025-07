Police are looking for a wanted man who may be in Halifax.

Greater Manchester Police are urging anyone who has seen Gary Walton to get in touch.

The 51-year-old has links to Halifax and is wanted for failing to comply with a court order.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, where information can be passed on anonymously, on 0800 555111.