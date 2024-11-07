Have you seen this man: Police looking for Halifax's Andrew Biglan after break-ins and dangerous driving
Police want to speak to a Halifax man after a series of crimes including burglaries and dangerous driving.
Officers are searching for Andrew Biglan, whose last known address is in Halifax.
They are keen to speak to the 35-year-old about some residential and commercial break-ins, a theft from a vehicle and dangerous driving.
They say he has links to Siddal and Brighouse.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about where he might be.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Crime Team via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling them on 101.