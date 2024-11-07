Police want to speak to a Halifax man after a series of crimes including burglaries and dangerous driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are searching for Andrew Biglan, whose last known address is in Halifax.

They are keen to speak to the 35-year-old about some residential and commercial break-ins, a theft from a vehicle and dangerous driving.

They say he has links to Siddal and Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Biglan

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about where he might be.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Crime Team via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling them on 101.