Have you seen this man: Police searching for Calderdale man wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence
Matthew Dean, aged 42, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with licence requirements following his release from prison, say West Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate the 42-year-old who may still be in the Calderdale area.
"He is also believed to have links to Bradford.
"Anyone who has seen Matthew Dean or has any information about his location is asked to contact Calderdale District Police on 999 referencing police crime number 13240377208."
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.