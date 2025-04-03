Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax has been jailed after more than 55,000 indecent images of children were found on his phones and computers.

Michael Duck, 47 and of Harewood Avenue in Highroad Well, was sentenced to 21 months in prison at Bradford Crown Court today following an investigation by Calderdale District’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team (OCAIT).

The investigation began in June 2022 when phones and computers were seized from his address.

Police say an analysis of the devices uncovered over 55,000 indecent images of children.

Despite providing a "no comment” response during interview, and throughout the investigation, he was later charged with three counts of making indecent images of children (category A, B and C), one count of possession of extreme pornography and one count of prohibited images.

Following a five-day trial a Bradford Crown Court in January, he was found guilty of all charges.

He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for a minimum of 10 years.

Detective Constable Denis Parke from Calderdale OCAIT said: “We are pleased that Duck will now face a custodial sentence for his crimes.

"He is a sexual offender who poses a significant risk to children.

“The material he possessed and shared can only be described as abhorrent – depicting the most serious sexual offences committed by adults against children and animals.

“The distributing, possession and downloading of indecent images is depraved and those who do it, should expect to be prosecuted."

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.