A Halifax woman is not allowed any pets for the next 10 years after neglecting her dog so badly, he had to be put down.

Paige Laverty, 19 of Illingworth Road in Halifax, ignored one-year-old Rocco’s needs to the point that he was left in a “collapsed state and barely moving” with bones visible and skin covered in sores, said the RSPCA.

They said their staff found the one-year-old Staffordshire terrier cross with multiple open wounds and urine burns where he had been "left to lie in his own mess for days”.

Laverty admitted causing Rocco unnecessary suffering by failing to provide nutrition and investigate his weight loss - contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

She was sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates Court to a 20-week jail term , which was suspended for 18 months, and also banned from keeping all animals for 10 years.

In addition, she was told she must pay £400 costs and a £187 victim surcharge, and carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

The court was told RSPCA Animal Rescue Officers Emmeline Myall and Jade Barber went to the defendant’s address last August after a member of the public reported seeing the sick pet.

ARO Barber said: “His ribs, spine and hip bones were clearly prominent. His skull was clearly visible which showed significant muscle wastage.”

She said Rocco had discharge coming from his eyes and did not have the strength to lift his head. His fur was wet and there was a strong smell of ammonia.

They took him to a vet but in the consultation room, he “just groaned” as they tried to assess his condition.

ARO Barber said they also offered him a dog treat but said: “He didn't even have the energy to open his mouth fully to take the treat so he quickly gave up trying.”

The vet’s statement said Rocco was suffering from muscle loss, urine scalding, dehydration, low temperature and an inability to move.

“The animal was visibly suffering so the decision was made to euthanise the animal,” said the vet.

Laverty’s defence solicitor said the neglect was not intentional, Laverty was young and had not meant to harm Rocco.