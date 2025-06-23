A Halifax man who sexually abused three girls – one when she was seven - has been jailed for almost 22 years.

Malcolm Holland, 66 of Carlton Street in Halifax, was charged with 14 counts of sexual offending against the girls.

He was arrested in April 2021 after the first victim came forward to report the offending.

When Calderdale District Safeguarding Detectives launched an investigation, two more victims were identified.

All three girls were between the ages of seven and 14 at the time of the abuse, which happened between 2002 and 2021.

Holland was charged in November 2023 with 14 counts including indecent assault, six counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, five counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of attempting to commit rape.

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on June 9 and, following a seven-day trial, was unanimously found guilty by a jury of all counts.

Appearing before the court for sentencing on Friday, Holland was sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison, extended by two years on licence.

He will also be ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and is the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will remain in place for the duration of his life.

Detective Constable Riah Nicholson, of Calderdale District Child Safeguarding Team, said: “Holland is clearly a predatory male who targeted young children with a pattern of persistent, targeted behaviour over a significant period of time.

“His lack of accountability was evident throughout the criminal justice process and resulted all three victims having to endure a challenging investigation, followed by a difficult trial.

"I would like to praise the victims for having the utmost bravery, determination and strength in not only coming forward and speaking out, but also putting trust in the investigation team to fight for a level of justice to be served.

“I hope the sentence provides them with a sense of closure, that he will be behind bars for a long time and has now been held accountable for the abhorrent crimes he subjected them to.”