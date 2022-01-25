Holidaying Calderdale Council chief executive Robin Tuddenham caused police car to crash into tree

Robin Tuddenham, the chief executive of Calderdale Council and accountable officer for NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group, was involved in the crash while on holiday in Scotland in September.

It has been reported that Inverness Sherriff Court heard earlier this month that Mr Tuddenham had tried to overtake a slow-moving motorhome with his black Audi pulling into the opposite lane and straight into the path of a police car coming the other way.

The police car, which was carrying three officers, had to take evasive action and swerved off the road, crashing into a tree. It then veered back and hit Mr Tuddenham's vehicle.

Calderdale Council chief executive Robin Tuddenham

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £1,275. He was convicted of an offence called Road Traffic Act 1988 S2, which is a charge of dangerous driving.

Mr Tuddenham was described in court as a 'department head in the civil service' but The Yorkshire Post has confirmed it was the Calderdale Council chief executive.

Councillor Tim Swift, leader of Calderdale Council, said today: “This is a very serious matter and I have discussed the circumstances with Mr Tuddenham.

"We are extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured.

"I know that Mr Tuddenham deeply regrets what happened and has taken full responsibility for his actions.”

A report of the court hearing in the Press and Journal said Mr Tuddenham, who was not present in court, was described by his solicitor as being deeply apologetic over the incident.

His solicitor Ronnie Simpson said: “Mr Tuddenham wishes to apologise to the police officers involved and pass on his gratitude to the police officer who was driving.

“It is accepted that had it not been for his actions it could have been a lot worse.”

The incident happened on September 16 last year when the 53-year-old was on holiday in Ullapool.

The court was told that a pair of cyclists travelling around 10mph along the NC500 road were being followed by the motorhome which felt it was unsafe to overtake.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said Mr Tuddenham had come up behind the vehicles before attempting to overtake.

“The police witness braked hard and propelled the vehicle they were driving to the verge,” said she added.

The police car hit a tree and veered back on the road, hitting Mr Tuddenham's vehicle.

Ms Love said after the crash Mr Tuddenham “appeared to be visibly shaken and freely admitted to the officer that he had been in the wrong”.

Mr Simpson said his client had “misread” the actions of the vehicle in front before attempting the overtake.