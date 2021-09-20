Hundreds of cannabis plants worth up to £500,000 found in Brighouse town centre

Officers attended an address in Ship Street, Brighouse at around 8.20am this morning (September 20), following a tip-off from community intelligence.

Upon entering the property, around 600 cannabis plants were discovered, growing over three floors.

A 17-year-old teenager and a 39-year-old man were arrested at the scene and remain in police custody.

Cannabis plants were found at a property in Brighouse town centre (Getty Images)

West Yorkshire Police Officer Dainton said: “Thanks to intelligence from the community, we were able to disrupt this cannabis farm and seize drugs that would have ended up in the community.

“We will continue to tackle this behaviour and anyone that has information that can help us take action against these criminals, please do not hesitate and get in touch.”