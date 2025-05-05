Hunt for hit-and-run driver after teenage boy suffers horrific injuries near Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage boy has suffered “potentially life-changing injuries” in a hit-and-run accident near Brighouse.

The 16-year-old was just minutes from his home when the crash happened on Peep Green Road in Hartshead between 9.05pm and 9.13pm on Friday.

He had been riding home on an electrically-assisted bicycle when he was hit by at least one vehicle that did not stop, say police.

He was found by passers-by and rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The crash happened in Hartshead

The teenager, who is a keen sportsman, suffered horrific injuries and doctors told his family he narrowly escaped foot amputation.

He has already had emergency high-risk surgery and is set to undergo more.

One of the vehicles involved is believed by police to be a white Volkswagen Touareg or Tiguan that is likely to have damage to a wing mirror.

Roads Policing Unit officers are urgently appealing for information to help them find that vehicle and its driver.

They also want to hear from anyone who has information that might help with their investigation, particularly anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting log 1969 of May 2 or reference 13250247006.

Police can also be contacted online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.