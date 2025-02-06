Illegal vapes: Police seize huge haul of illegal cigarettes and vapes worth £41,000 from Calderdale shops

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
A police and trading standards crackdown on illegal vapes and cigarettes in Calderdale has netted a staggering £41,000 worth of contraband goods.

Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team joined West Yorkshire Trading Standards officers for searches at four shops in the Lower Valley.

In total, they seized 834 packets of illegal cigarettes, 158 pouches of banned hand rolling tobacco and 1,739 oversize vapes.

Linda Davis, head of protecting communities at West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said: “I would like to thank all the partners involved and members of the public for reporting illegal sales and encourage everyone to continue doing so to reduce the harm caused by tobacco in our communities.

Searches were carried out at four shops in the Lower Valley of Calderdale

"Far from being a victimless crime, the illegal trade in tobacco costs Government billions each year in lost revenue, makes it easier for children to start smoking, takes advantage of cash-strapped families, and helps fund organised crime.”

Illegal tobacco or vapes can be reported by calling 101.

